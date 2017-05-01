Donald Trump gone Bing Bing Bing !!

21 Things That Trump Says Make A “Bing” Sound
President Donald Trump has a way with words — just ask him. During his
campaign, Trump famously stated that he had “the best words.” And there
are a few he likes to use a lot, like the onomatopoeic “bing.”
Trump
has used the sound to describe myriad things: puppets, playing cards,
shooting guns, tweeting, malfunctioning rocket ships, and at least 16
other people, activities, and things. In some cases, however, the former
reality-TV star can’t settle for a single “bing.” Trump often uses two
or three bings in a row, for added effect. Heck he once issued eight
consecutive bings to describe the “little mouth” on his then-rival Marco
Rubio.
Watch the above video for a semi-comprehensive list of things that go “bing,” according to Donald Trump.
