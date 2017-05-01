ANTIFA EMP STRIKE NOVEMBER 4 HOAX OR TRUTH

here's whats really going on...LET NO MAN DECEIVE YOU - A ENTERTAINMENT
Woman Went FB Live To Warn About The Department of Defense EMP Drill
There is actual proof.” Like they didn’t do drills for Y2K. Maybe it’s just that internet wasn’t as prominent in 1999 and the crazies could put go live spewing their theories? 🤔
Here’s a news article from 1999 talking about military drills for the impending and TERRIFYING Y2K disaster. 🤷🏼♀️😂
https://www.upi.com/.../US-military.../8996938232000/
Apparently they do this 4 times a year. They only stimulate the power outage and everything else. The same people saying this are the ones who said we would have 15 days of darkness around this time too. They claimed NASA made a speech and the media didn't cover it.... the same thing they are. And it's fake as well
