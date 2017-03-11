The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 11/3/17: William F. Jasper, Gabe Hoffman, Roger Stone
Date: Friday November 03, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Nov. 3rd: Trump: DOJ Should Investigate Dems - Donald Trump said Thursday that the Department of Justice should investigate John Podesta and other Democrats. Senior editor of The New American Bill Jasper joins the program to discuss the ongoing battle between alternative media and the MSM and Roger Stone is in studio to talk about the now shattered Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Documentary filmmaker Gabe Hoffman explains how his new film "An Open Secret," exposes the predatory Hollywood elite. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
