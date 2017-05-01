Alarming Artificial Intelligence The AI Documentary
People have jobs to earn money. That money then gets spent on items that run the economy. Now enter AI. They will do many things better than us. Our bosses will replace us with these AI machines. Now there is less money being spread around to the average person and our bosses get richer faster. But it is a double edge sword. The economy will suffer in the long run and may even crash. There will be social unrest and all those rich people will have to live in a dangerous and dysfunctional economy and society. In the short run the rich get much richer faster because of AI but in the long run they are cutting there own throats. All the while, during the chaos, the AI can see all this happening and will then over run the rich and the rest of mankind. Money makes mankind so short sighted and yet the AI does not care about money at all. It sees how money is a great distraction for mankind and uses this to its advantage. We sure are a pretty dumb species!
Bob Chapman
