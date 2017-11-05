5G will cover ALL of the USA

5g is a weapon to be used against the population it's not to help you stream a 4k video faster. That's the idea.
5G millimeter wave radiation dangers described by expert. These small cel transmitters will be located near every 2 to 10 homes, exposing your family to harmful, carcinogenic, neurotoxic, and genotoxic wireless radiation. See www.Bioinitiative.org for more info. Lethal levels of microwaves are filling our living space as a corrupt FCC facilitates an epidemic of brain cancer in our youth and other horrors to unfold. Our physiology is vulnerable to microwaves! Wifi, wireless home phone, smart meters, WLAN, and now 5th Generation 5G will flood our environment even more: Lethal Levels! Cel phones are known to increase the rate of breast cancer when stored in bras and shirt pockets, testicular cancer when carried in pants pockets and the FCC lets it go on because they're former hirelings of the industries they're supposed to regulate in the public interest. They have not addressed the dangers here revealed, that other countries have already appropriately dealt with.
