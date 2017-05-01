GERALD CELENTE - Get Prepped for Global Systemic Collapse New 2018
'the dollar is not worth the digital paper it's not printed on'...nice one Gerald.
, the current stock market is the biggest bubble ever that is way overdue in popping. Gold an Silver will always be there and will never go away but it will never be used as a payment system like the dollar, It just wont happen. However, the dollar will be obsolete and what will replace it will be dependent on society. Bitcoin is just looking more and more feasible than anything else.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment