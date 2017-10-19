This happened on our Earth 18-19 October 2017
Every day, as we drift closer to the Rapture of the Church (=believers), we are having a glimpse of the end-times prophesied in Matthew 24, Luke 21, Mark 13 and Revelation chapters 6-18. When God pours down His wrath thru Satan during the 7-year Tribulation period, the Bible tells us even strong men and warriors cry unable to fight or to flee (Zephaniah 1:14-17). Already nations are helpless today as the natural catastrophe is downright scary and as each natural disaster grew in intensity day after day (after the solar eclipse), we can see they cause great damage as well as loss of life. According to the Bible, the weather is going to get worse and worse. However Jesus says there is a way of escape of the horrors that are to come (Luke 21:36) IF you receive the Lord Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior NOW! Do not delay this very important decision in your life because it affects where you are going to spend your eternity: (1) everlasting life with Jesus in Heaven OR (2) eternal destruction with Satan in the lake of fire in Hell. Your choice. I choose Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior to escape the fearsome coming judgment of God (2 Corinthians 5:11; Hebrews 10:30-31).
Posted by Bob Chapman
