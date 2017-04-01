The War Is Coming! TRUMP Getting Ready To Invade North Korea!! WW3
Donald Trump said that there will be a war with North Korea. That means that we will be invading North Korea at some point, probably in the very near future. United States and South Korea troops are getting ready to launch a full scale attack on North Korea the second they get the order.
President Trump continued to make vague threats toward North Korea on Saturday, saying that diplomatic negotiations and agreements over the years have not worked and that “only one thing will work,” without elaborating on what that one thing would be.
“Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid .?.?. hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” Trump tweeted in two messages on Saturday afternoon.
North Korean officials have previously called some of Trump's comments and tweets declarations of war.
U.S. analysts have said that North Korea's nuclear program has quickly accelerated and the country is now making missile-ready nuclear weapons. Last week, tensions again escalated as North Korea threatened to shoot down U.S. military planes, even if they are not in the country’s airspace...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment