Immigrants Fleeing California Wildfires Find No Sanctuary, Fearing Deportation & Avoiding Shelters
As catastrophic wildfires in California kill at least 42 people and leave thousands of homes and businesses in ruins, many of the area’s 20,000 undocumented immigrants have had no sanctuary from the flames, with some sleeping on beaches in order to avoid federal agents at shelters. This comes as far-right media outlets like Breitbart are falsely reporting that an undocumented immigrant was arrested in connection to the fires. Police said there is no indication the man had anything to do with the wildfires. We speak with Alegría De La Cruz, deputy county lawyer of Sonoma County, and Juan Hernandez, executive director of the La Luz Center in Sonoma, California.
