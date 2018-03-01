Surviving on Minimum Wage
Seattle has voted to boost its minimum wage to $15 an hour over time. The first increase takes the minimum wage to $11 an hour. But is that enough to live on in this expensive city? We profile a young barista, a temporary worker and a grocery store clerk to drill down into what it takes to stretch minimum wage to a living wage, especially with housing taking such a big chunk out of the budget. We also interview a UW professor who has created an alternative to the federal minimum wage that is more realistic and the head of a company that has already boosted its minimum wage to $15.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment