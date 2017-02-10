The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 10/2/17: Kevin Shipp Deep State
American Intelligence agencies needs to fight fire with fire...the traitor Deep State are confident only exposure/ law can stop them...but we know lots of things can stop them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
HEY ALEX, YOU KNOW DAMN WELL THAT ISIS IS AN AMERICAN ISREALI FORCE TO BE EMPLOYED WHEN AND WHERE AS NEEDED.ReplyDelete
WHY DO YOU REFER TO ISIS AS AN ISLAMIC ADVERSARIAL FORCE WHEN THEY ARE AMERICAN TOOLS?
YOU PRIDE YOURSELF ON YOUR KNOWLEDGE? PLEASE.