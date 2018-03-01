How the rich get richer – money in the world economy
the problem in one line, that money is being pumped into banks to prevent a system collapse and this is causing a skewed wealth distribution to the top few, This begs the question that if money must be pumped into banks to prevent collapse and fuel demand. Why is this same money not distributed to the consumer directly? That money would find itself circulating through the general economy instead of being used to buy stocks and speculate on derivatives. Of course we won't do this because it will be called Socialism. Remember the rant by the CNBC talking head that started the Tea Party movement, that we are not going to pay for your bum neighbor's mortgage? So here we have it, Capitalism for the ordinary person and Socialism for the rich. Show less REPLY
Posted by Bob Chapman
