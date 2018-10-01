PAUL JOSEPH WATSON & THE LONE GUNMAN LIE
Paul Joseph Watson says that any one that thinks that there was more than one shooter in Las Vegas, is "an idiot". Somehow, despite eye witness accounts and police scanner recordings "confirming" multiple shooters, Watson claims that the "multiple shooters" thesis has been "debunked" - and he says he's the one who has debunked it. Here's where we prove that Paul Joseph Watson is 100& wrong. And we wonder, why is he so eager to be a part of the official story's lone gunman LIE.
Posted by Bob Chapman
