David Pidcock - Central Banks & Sabbateanism
Daryl Bradford Smith with David Pidcock, February 16, 2006. On the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, J.P. Morgan, Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Charles Lindbergh Sr., the kidnapping of Lindbergh's grandson, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Woodrow Wilson, Andrew Johnson, 5000 years old satanic conspiracy, Kennedy, Executive Order 11110, Israel, Michael Collins Piper, Silvio Gesell predicted WW2 in 1918, Prescott Bush, Averell Harriman, George Herbert Walker, Lord Montagu Norman, Winston Churchill, Hjalmar Schacht, Adolf Hitler, The Jewish mason Solomon Bush, Adam Weishaupt, Albert Pike, Sabbateanism, the Protocols of Zion, Theodor Herzl, Rabbi Ehrenpreis, the Jewish Pope John Paul II, Muhammad Rafeeq, Chabad-Lubavitch, Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia, Israel Shahak, Lurianic Kabbalah, Shabbetai Tzvi, Aleister Crowley, and more.
