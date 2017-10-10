Horrific New Revelations On CIA Torture

The CIA has been forced to declassify nearly 300 documents about a
secret torture site in Afghanistan where CIA psychologists devised some
of the most cruel and inhuman ways of torturing. Some were killed. The
psychologists made millions of dollars. It was more than ten years ago.
Past history? Not if you listen to President Trump on torture.
Waterboarding? "I love it," he said at a rally.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment