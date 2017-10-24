North Korea says nuclear war may break out at any moment

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 North Korea says the situation on the Korean peninsula has reached to the point that a nuclear war may break out any moment there.. North Korea's deputy U-N ambassador Kim In-Ryong issued the warning as the U-S and South Korea launched one of their largest joint naval drills. Pointing to the war games, Kim said North Korea has the right to possess nuclear weapons in self-defense. He also accused the U-S of planning to stage what he called a secret operation to topple the North Korean leader. The comments are similar to other warnings Pyongyang has made over the past few weeks amid escalating tensions with Washington. U-S President Donald Trump has recently threatened to destroy North Korea. And, Pyongyang said it has the capability to strike the U-S with a nuclear weapon in order to deter an American attack








