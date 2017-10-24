North Korea says nuclear war may break out at any moment
North Korea says the situation on the Korean peninsula has reached to the point that a nuclear war may break out any moment there.. North Korea's deputy U-N ambassador Kim In-Ryong issued the warning as the U-S and South Korea launched one of their largest joint naval drills. Pointing to the war games, Kim said North Korea has the right to possess nuclear weapons in self-defense. He also accused the U-S of planning to stage what he called a secret operation to topple the North Korean leader. The comments are similar to other warnings Pyongyang has made over the past few weeks amid escalating tensions with Washington. U-S President Donald Trump has recently threatened to destroy North Korea. And, Pyongyang said it has the capability to strike the U-S with a nuclear weapon in order to deter an American attack
Posted by Bob Chapman
