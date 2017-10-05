5G (microwave)started fires in California

Verizon has come out and stated they HAD to use MICROWAVE or 5G to help the fire victims. Well microwave cooks from the inside out just like so many videos of trees burning from the inside out.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
You should look at my Money Plan that I am promoting as a candidate for Minnesota Governor. Go to www.LeslieDavis.orgReplyDelete
Then get back to me at 612-529-5253 Leslie