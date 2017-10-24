Windows 10 Spying On Everything Users Do!
Why do you think they gave windows 10 away for free lol. No one made you use it and you didn't pay for it so they can't be held accountable. No accountabilty = corruption every time. WE are to blame for not making positions of authority accountable. WE were wrong to let them start spying on us in the first place.
This is How to disable Win10 Keylogger:
1. right-click start button and select Command Prompt (admin)
2. Type the following commands: sc delete DiagTrack <press enter> sc delete dmwappushservice <press enter> echo "" > C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Diagnosis\ETLLogs\AutoLogger\AutoLogger-Diagtrack-Listener.etl <press enter>
