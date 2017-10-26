Coast To Coast AM - October 26, 2017 Wormholes, Time Travel, Physics & Bizarre Phenomena
In the first half, science writer and physicist Paul Halpern talked about wormholes, time travel, and how physicists Richard Feynman and John Wheeler revolutionized time and reality. In the collaboration between the two physicists, Feynman showed how quantum reality is a combination of alternative, contradictory possibilities, which inspired Wheeler to propose his mind-bending theory of wormholes, as portals to the future and past, and connections to different parts of space. In the latter half, filmmaker Seth Breedlove discussed Small Town Monsters, his film series that explores fabled creatures believed to exist around small, rural communities in the US. His recent work looks at the Chestnut Ridge, a mountainous area of southwestern Pennsylvania that is home to a bizarre series of phenomena. Coast To Coast AM - October 26, 2017 Wormholes, Time Travel, Physics & Bizarre Phenomena
Posted by Bob Chapman
