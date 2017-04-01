Proof the Shadow Government exists - Unacknowledged and Sirius Documentary
Like anything else, change can only happen with numbers. Many variables go into why "we" don't have the number of people to change what we see. From those who doubt they can make a difference, to those who simply believe this is just a conspiracy theory. If everyone in this country came together for one common goal, then the elites would have to surrender. Manipulating individuals or small groups is easy, but the elites know, they couldn't control all of "us", if we united. The question remains, how do you get everyone to see the reality, and convince them, that we can stop the shadow government.
Bob Chapman
