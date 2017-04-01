Anonymous What They Aren't Telling You! Bitcoin Phenomenon!
I still think Bitcoin was put in place by the elite of the world due to the fact they are tired of over paying taxes for being wealthy and they put so much into the banking industry so they come up with another way not to be taxed and they ultimately feel like without their deposits to big bank it wouldn't survive so they birthed cryptocurrency so we look like here's a chance to really advance in life ,jokes on us they will tax more on the u.s. dollars to purchase items I went on a very top website that only the wealthy pay attention to and I typed in Bitcoin crytocurrency and 0 results found but you can find the wealthiest promoting it so me personally see the big picture how it could give us a chance but those that don't have any bit coin by now its only getting more expensive I think The Elite of the world just want more power
