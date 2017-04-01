The US Is In Worse Economic Shape Than China & Russia, What Your Not Being Told

Caterpillar some how was able to turn the entire company around. UBS slams fake data saying the survey data is fake we need to look at the hard data. The FANG stocks have fallen for 5 days in a row. Economist Kotlikoff says the economy is in worse shape than Russia and China. The accounting methods used create the illusion that the economy is doing well but in reality the economy is collapsing.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment