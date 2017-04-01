Here It All Comes, The Truth And The Event All At The Same Time

The House Judiciary is going to open an investigation into Comey and the Uranium 1 deal. The Fusion GPS owners will not reveal their clients or the financial information because it will expose who actually hired them. Catalonia is preparing for a civil war. The cabal uses the propaganda that NK is developing biological weapons. Leaked report shows that NATO cannot defend against Russia. Iraqi's say the US is the invading force not Iran. Iran responds and says the battle with IS is almost over and the US will need to leave Iraq and Syria. Russia is getting hit with a cyber attack which is hitting their news agencies.
