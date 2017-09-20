The Cabal's Desperation Level Is Off The Charts, What's Next?

Larry Klayman pushing to have Mueller removed. 700 Catalan mayors push for independence. Lavrov will be meeting with Tillerson to discuss Ukraine and Syria. The cabal is getting desperate Nikki Haley has a meltdown with NK and Syria. US conducts B-1B drills in South Korea to provoke NK. US paid mercenaries say they will fight to the death in Syria. Syria flies cargo plans into Dier Ezor liberated military airport for the first time. The cabal is scrambling because they see the end is near.
