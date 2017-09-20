$20 Trillion: U.S. Debt Crisis | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
Why are so many people upset about plans to raise and remove the United States debt ceiling and why was it created in the first place? Peter Schiff joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the history of the debt ceiling, the consequences of eliminating it, shocking U.S. debt interest payments, the U.S. dollar losing 12% of it's value since the start of the year, outrage over price gouging during the recent hurricanes, the value of a college degree and America's economic future. Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Posted by Bob Chapman
