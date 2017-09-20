Bitcoin Getting SHUT DOWN In China! No Buying or Selling Bitcoin in China is NEXT!

How far do you think this attempt to ban Bitcoin in China will go? Will other countries follow suit?
They're scared, they want their one world centralized currency that they
can manipulate. Bitcoin and crypto is war against. It's about economic
freedom for the people, not the powers that be.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment