Confusion and panic on streets as earthquake hits Mexico






 Andrew Kennis, a journalist and professor of communications at Universidad Iberoamericano in Mexico City, tells RT he was on the street in front of his apartment building when the earthquake started. He describes the confusion and panic he saw on the streets.







