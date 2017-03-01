Confusion and panic on streets as earthquake hits Mexico
Andrew Kennis, a journalist and professor of communications at
Universidad Iberoamericano in Mexico City, tells RT he was on the street
in front of his apartment building when the earthquake started. He
describes the confusion and panic he saw on the streets.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment