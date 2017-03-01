Morgan Freeman Goes Full Retard on Russia! HILLARIOUS
I always thought Freeman was above that nonsense, I thought he was one
of those few Hollywood types that could actually think for himself. Just
shows you can still be wrong even at my age. He'll need to change his
name to BOUGHTMAN
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment