Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Thursday 9/21/17: Larry Nichols, Mark Dice, Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday September 21, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, September 21st: MSNBC Says Using Word Sovereign Is Evil - Brian Williams of MSNBC is worried that President Trump’s use of the word ‘sovereign’ during his UN speech was some sort of signal to the international community. James Clapper admitted on CNN that Trump could have been surveilled under the wiretapping of Paul Manafort. Also, Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power for an undetermined period of time. Larry Nichols joins the program to discuss Trump's battle against the globalists and Mark Dice breaks down the latest attacks from the failing MSM. We'll also take your calls during this global broadcast.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment