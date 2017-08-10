Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Proof We live in a We live in a Computer Simulation

 Proof Earth is a Computer Simulation


We live in a computer simulation. The matrix movie turns out to be real. Time to wake up. You need to show proof of life. You are legally dead in every sense. If I don't succeed at waking you up then you will be stuck here... Your real body will die and you will have none to return to. Proof of life is required. You either will prove you are alive or you will be left behind. This is what it looks like.... The game is on... Good Luck...





The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
