Breaking : "Many Dams About To Break" In Houston Texas 2,000 People Rescued"
HARVEY: 'UNPRECEDENTED' FLOODING 'BEYOND ANYTHING EXPERIENCED' INUNDATES HOUSTON ÁREA SIGN OF THE ARRIVAL OF THE ANTICHRIST 666?! "And in his place SHALL ARISE A VILE PERSON, to whom they will not give the honor of royalty; but he shall come in peaceably, and seize the kingdom by intrigue. WITH THE FORCE OF A FLOOD THEY SHALL BE SWEPT AWAY FROM BEFORE HIM AND BE BROKEN, and also the prince of the covenant. And after the league is made with him he shall act deceitfully, for he shall come up and become strong with a small number of people. HE SHALL ENTER PEACEABLY, EVEN INTO THE RICHEST PLACES OF THE PROVINCE; AND HE SHALL DO WHAT HIS FATHERS HAVE NOT DONE, NOR HIS FOREFATHERS: HE SHALL DISPERSE AMONG THEM THE PLUNDER, SPOIL, AND RICHES; and he shall devise his plans against the strongholds, but only for a time." Daniel 11:21-24
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment