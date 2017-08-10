Ex ‘Antifa’ Spills The Beans

Question: "I am a former Antifa-style anarchist. In 2011, I was part of the Occupy movement, but in 2016 I voted for Trump after a long and difficult intellectual journey from radical Leftism to Conservatism. My hope now is to help other people trapped in the Radical Left to de-hypnotize themselves. Do you have any thoughts on how to do this, or any advice on how to transition back into society?”
