MUST WATCH !!! CLIF HIGH - Forecast For August & September 2017
I have faith not only in this Clif fella(who happens to be right. A LOT), but in wallstreet suits, hedge fund guys, inv. bankers etc and the general outlook of BTC. That's why i put 95% of my crypto investment $ into it. Not a get rich quick thing. Not a day trade thing. Hold. Long term. 10yr plan and i think i can make 25 to 50 grand turn into 250k or more
