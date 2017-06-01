The fourth-largest city in the United States is underwater as Tropical Storm Harvey has lead to devastating flooding at a scale not seen since Hurricane Katrina. Stefan Molyneux discusses the unique human response to deadly natural disasters and the hope of individuals working together to help their fellow man.
