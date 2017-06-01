GERALD CELENTE "TRENDS THIS WEEK" (8-23-17) The Hypocrisy Continues!
Founder and publisher at the Trends Journal, Gerald Celente takes on
the continued hypocrisy of the mainstream media and the US government.
Rallies and protests spring up throughout the nation, but no one bats an
eye as the new liar-in-chief propels America into more war, while the
White House is being run by generals and the Goldman Sachs gang.
