Anonymous How Much Will The Next Bank Bailout Cost Us Interview
Fiat currency is getting weaker and weaker, the banks are getting weaker and weaker. When will the next financial collapse come and how much will it cost us, the people, to bailout the banks when that will happen? Watch this Craig Smith interview to find out about the biggest bailout in the history of mankind and more!
Remember 2008? History always repeats itself! Some are estimating a bailout of more than 100 Billion dollars coming out of US citizens pockets! Do you agree on bailing out the big banks again? Are you ready to switch to the new monetary system, namely cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin? Anonymous suggests you start switching your fiat currencies to bitcoins or other crypto assets as soon as possible!
What a bailout is: A bailout is a colloquial term for giving financial support to a company or country which faces serious financial difficulty or bankruptcy. It may also be used to allow a failing entity to fail gracefully without spreading contagion. A bailout can, but does not necessarily, avoid an insolvency process.
Posted by Bob Chapman
PLEASE STOP WITH THIS BULLSHIT ABOUT AMERICA IS A GREAT COUNTRY. IT IS A CORRUPT, WAR LIKE, VIOLENT,PAPER TIGER, WITH AN EMPTY FIAT CURRENCY, NO HEALTH PLAN EXCEPT FOR THE VERY RICH, LOUSY EDUCATION PROGRAMS, GMO AND CHEMICAL FOOD EVERYWHER, AND THE CANCER AND MULTIPLE AUTISM ETC. TO SHOW THIS.ReplyDelete
AMERICA IS QUICKLY BECOMING LIKE THE GOBI DESERT. DISTUSTING POLITICIANS AND FEDERAL EMPLOYEES WHO ARE ALL RIPPING US OFF BY THE TRILLIONS. THEIR ONLY SOLUTION IS ANOTHER WAR AT THE REQUEST OF ISREAL. USA FALLING FAST NOW.