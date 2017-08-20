The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tuesday 8/22/17: Harry Dent • Steve Pieczenik
Date: Tuesday August 22, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, August 22nd - Phoenix Braces For Trump - President Trump is set to speak at a rally in Phoenix, Ariz., which is sure to attract radical left Soros minions. Infowars correspondent Millie Weaver reveals what to expect and more! And economic forecaster Harry Dent explains the current stock market rumblings and what it could mean for you and your family. Tune in!
