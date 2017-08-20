(2017 - 2018) USA -- A NATION BEGGING FOR DESTRUCTION
The USA has not only turned its back on God but is wilfully mocking Him and shaking its fist at Him. The USA and indeed THE WHOLE WORLD must know that GOD IS NOT MOCKED. But even as countless souls continue to rebel, we have become as those who are BEGGING FOR DESTRUCTION. God's message is simple - REPENT OR PERISH !! God bless America? He has... abundantly. Now how about America bless God for a change?
