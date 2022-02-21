Welcome to Cashless Society and Total Mass Surveillance https://youtu.be/CA8VbOH-Cf0

Cashless Society Means Total Mass Surveillance Cashless payments are on the rise. They are fast, easy and convenient. Worldwide, cashless transactions have become the norm. All over the western world banks are shutting down cash machines and branches. They are trying to push you into using their digital payments and digital banking infrastructure. Sweden Is On The Verge Of Going Completely Cashless.India and China are following the trail . Mobile payment and cashless stores are popping up across America , between stores like Amazon Go and payment options like Apple Pay. Using these services requires access to the banking system, namely a bank account and a credit card. Your bank and credit card companies have quite a file on you. They know how often you go out to eat, how often you drink, how often you fill up your gas tank, along with the time and location of all these activities. Cash is all but dead, and with that comes a digital trail of all your purchases watched over by private companies who don't exactly have the best security record. But we can't say nobody warned us. Cashless society seems like an inevitable progression into an easier, faster and more convenient future. But this comes at a huge of cost of privacy and anonymity of cash payments, and freedom from control over people's funds. A cashless society brings dangers. People without bank accounts will find themselves further marginalised, disenfranchised from the cash infrastructure that previously supported them. There are also poorly understood psychological implications about cash encouraging self-control while paying by card or a mobile phone can encourage spending. And a cashless society has major surveillance implications. Cashless makes the fraud, counterfeiting, and theft that IS the banking system MUCH easier. No paper trail. A cashless society is probably the biggest threat to our freedoms. Think about this: #1. the government will know EVERY transaction you make. #2. everyone will be a hostage to the big banks where they can charge you a fee for every transaction you make #3. you will have no alternative if the system should go down because of a natural disaster, EMP, or solar flare. I remember one time the power went out, and you could not get liquor, groceries, or medicine. unless you had cash. While I like the concept of bitcoin, I am afraid that it is a trojan horse designed by the elites to acclimate the masses to digital currencies, so when the rug is pulled out of cash, they will meekly accept the new paradigm. Use cash whenever possible and do your part to reduce the profits of the too big to fail banks. How convenient for the .government , now they can steal your money with just a key stroke instead of collecting taxes, fines and inflating the dollar the old fashioned way. Plus who needs money when they become brain chipped .government zombie slaves. A cashless system will eliminate the people's escape mechanism from taking interest rates negative to stimulate the economy. That is why zero interest rate was the bottom. People would simply withdraw their cash and wait if negative rates were discussed or tried. Without cash, your electronic balance would dwindle away steadily to induce you into spending it first. This is the same concept that hyperinflation bestows, spend any money immediately before it loses further value by the day, but the powers feel they can control this dragon. Go cashless and all your money, if you can call it money, will be under the bank's control and not yours. Cash is the only thing separating us from total banker tyranny!
