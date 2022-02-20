Sunday, February 20, 2022

Bank Runs in China caused by a Sudden Surge in Liquidity Concerns https://youtu.be/GQU76V52XIs

Bank Runs in China caused by a Sudden Surge in Liquidity Concerns https://youtu.be/GQU76V52XIs

Continuous Bank Collapses cause Bank Runs in China "China’s banking sector has been dogged by a sudden surge in liquidity concerns". Where have we heard that before? It's crazy to keep any significant amount of money in a bank. They pay virtually no interest anyway. First, it was Baoshang Bank , then it was Bank of Jinzhou, then, two months ago, China's Heng Feng Bank with 1.4 trillion yuan in assets, quietly failed and was just as quietly nationalized. This Month, a fourth prominent Chinese bank was on the verge of collapse under the weight of its bad loans, only this time the failure was far less quiet, as depositors of the rural lender swarmed the bank's retail outlets, demanding their money in an angry demonstration of what Beijing is terrified of the most: a bank run! Life tragedy mostly happened suddenly, overnight, with no warning. However, the bank run has plenty of warnings for those who can see and paying attention. Disasters are for those who refuse to see and living in limbo. We will pay for letting the government and central bank greed control our lives. Cartels will go free and enjoy the fruit of our labor, while more will be poorer and starve. They have our money converted to physical assets while we are left with federal reserve promissory notes. Liquidity problems in China, Liquidity problems in America. Only one thing to do. Buy gold bitchez. Stick to physical, not that ETF nonsense. If you don't hold it, you don't own it. The exit doors are narrow, and everyone thinks they will be able to get out. I have no sympathy for anyone who continues to hold their nest egg in the banks in the face of such obvious financial Armageddon forthcoming. The peasants are stupid, thinking their cash is in the bank. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Small Bank Collapse Triggers Credit Crunch in China. A growing number of analysts believe the next financial crisis is likely to start from China and its indebted banking system. A recent incident substantiates these fears. Baoshang, a small lender based in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, collapsed at the end of May, despite its numbers from a few weeks has given no indication that this was going to happen. According to its most recent report filed with financial authorities, the bank registered a $600 million profit in 2017. It also had approximately $90 billion in assets, while its bad loans were under 2%. But then Baoshang suddenly failed, and Chinese regulators seized the bank – the first act of this kind in the People’s Republic this century – quickly blaming its owner of misappropriation of funds. Observers note, however, that the significance of Baoshang’s collapse stems from the fact that it was caused by the country’s first default on interbank obligations. It has since become tough for smaller institutions to access the interbank lending market, on which they are heavily reliant. And while the collapse of an Inner Mongolian bank may not sound like a Lehman-size event, in China, quantity has a quality all of its own. Numerous small and medium-sized Chinese banks combined are, in fact as large as the big players. All of them are now facing difficulties when trying to convince larger financial institutions they are stable enough to receive new loans. This situation forced the People’s Bank of China to intervene and inject 600 billion yuan to sustain liquidity while introducing full guarantees for all retail deposits. Nevertheless, credit has already become harder to get and much more expensive for small banks in a time of worsening economic prospects amid an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.. Under these circumstances, one thing is sure: trust in the global financial system, based on inflated continuously fiat currencies, will continue to diminish. And while new barriers are being raised to free economic interaction, often out of geopolitical considerations, the need for an independent vehicle for global money flows will continue to grow. Whether cryptocurrencies can fulfill that role remains an open question, the answer to which may arrive sooner than many think. According to McKinsey, in 2012, 54 percent of China’s urban households were considered “mass middle” class, meaning they earned between US$9,000 and US$16,000 per year. But by 2022, thanks to a growing number of higher-paying high-tech and service industry jobs, 54 percent will be classified as “upper middle” class – meaning they earn between US$16,000 and US$34,000 a year. In America, the middle class has been dying since our last manufacturing trade surplus in 1976. Now, we are more dependent on reserve currency and the illusion of wealth. Meanwhile, Chinese consumption (the number of stuff people buys) is expected to grow 9 percent a year through 2020, according to the Boston Consulting Group. Overall, the consumer economy is forecasted to grow by 55 percent, to US$6.5 trillion. That’s an increase of US$2.3 trillion – which is like adding a new consumer market 1.3 times larger than the current consumer markets of Germany or the U.K. And that’s assuming that China’s GDP will grow by 5.5 percent a year, which is lower than the projected growth of 6.5 to 7 percent a year. Still not sick of winning. Another factor that’s supporting China’s consumer spending growth is its low level of household debt. China’s household debt-to-GDP ratio of 40 percent is less than half the American household debt-to-GDP ratio, and is much lower than those of other developed countries. This means that Chinese consumers will spend less on servicing their debt – and that they’ll be able to take out more debt. In theory – although there is some cultural bias against excessive debt – this will support further growth in consumption. Think about it. This is allegedly the biggest boom in human history and their banks are all lined up to walk the plank. If their GDP growth ever drops below "6.5" %, the shit isn't going to hit the fan, it's going to hit the particle accelerator. But on a more positive note ; The Chinese still buy more gold than any other country, biggest savers in the world, they are keen to nationalize more banks. They are growing a middle class, get more of the middlemen out of building a healthy consumer base. This is helping recession-proof their economy; they are hundreds of years tired of being an exporter, dealing with global financial shocks, they see the smoothing of a consumer and service-based economy where things like peer to peer transactions are encouraged. China has no external debt, so they literally could print more money and save any bank in default. The Chinese re more protected than Americans. Our dollar is backed by nothing, banks in debt with derivatives totaling 300 trillion now add unfunded liability likely close to 600 trillion. We will never pay our debt that countries hold. Western Banks will go before eastern banks, and that's when a gold back note will like take shape or gold back blockchain that can not be manipulated by any one country. The real story here is do not have a lot of money in your bank! Debt-based money systems are frauds, top to bottom. Laugh as China, and the same thing is engineered to happen here, eventually. Oh, and your house and cars are collateral for the government debt. Go ahead and hide from that reality, but it will be smacking your ass in the face when Money Power Empire kicks you out of your home under the pretext of government debt the way Nazis kicked Jews out of their homes under the guise they were a threat to Germany. Maybe Money Power Monopolist Empire will create work camps for the dispossessed. For those that don't remember the last run on a bank was a Chinese owned bank in New York when the rumor spread the bank President was involved in some suspicious activities. China has traditionally not trusted the government or banking, and I am anticipating large runs on banks as things collapse in China. Although the Social Extortion Score will undoubtedly be used to try to influence against this, proving, of course, that the government can not be trusted. In anticipation, China has rolled out a social credit scoring system that will down check you if you make a run on your bank. Putting the Chinese citizens between a rock and a hard place: run to your bank and withdraw money for food, or lose the right to take a plane. Citizens will be getting restless as the rock, and hard place get closer together. We're their largest debtor, and they are slowly unloading the US debt because they need more foreign reserves. They are even limiting Chinese citizens' ability to withdraw US dollars from their US dollars denominated bank accounts. Run the bank, then! What happens when depositors realize that their money, as they suppose, isn't money but a future claim against labor unperformed? And it is infinitely able to be diluted, infinitely inflatable. Indeed, a great discovery. Banking, checking accounts, the scrip of the state, etc. It is the province of abilities and powers beyond open sight. This token of exchange forced upon you and pushing you forward for life's necessities is beyond your control. It is only worth what you, at the very moment of exchange, take it for. It will be degraded, maybe even destroyed, momentarily. As with many troubled banks in China, improperly collateralized loans were approved without verification. Indicators from before 2016 pointed to trouble in the sector. Corporate governance structures are able to affect lending decisions with respect to collateral requirements and that the degree of influence depends on the controlling shareholder type, as well as problems with associated agencies. The reason the problem is so significant is that rampant corruption allowed these banks to operate for years. Meaning the problem only got bigger. Never only one roach under the fridge. That is the time for people to begin growing their own food and bartering with their neighbors in earnest. Society was maneuvered into cash dependency and can just as quickly learn to do without money. It's the parasites at the very top who cannot survive without it. Sincerely though, I do believe they may be getting ready to force a digital monetary system globally. After the Bank Bail-ins, of course!!! Bye, bye cash. Who in their right mind would leave money in an institution that can only stay open because of QEternity . They are merely surviving on confidence, and when that evaporates, so will your savings.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN