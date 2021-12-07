Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Soaring Inflation Is Crushing The Middle Class As It Surged To A New 30 Year High https://youtu.be/nbWUDvAzonQ

Soaring Inflation Is Crushing The Middle Class As It Surged To A New 30 Year High https://youtu.be/nbWUDvAzonQ

Unaffordable food and soaring health costs, worker shortage, and empty shelves at grocery stores. We just added another 1.2 TRILLION in debt and they are working up their next multi TRILLION dollar bill. The Department of Energy Secretary just admitted that heating oil will cost 50% more this winter. Good luck to those of you who heat your homes with oil. The middle class and poor people are being crushed by inflation. Inflation over the past twelve months surged to a 31 year high as rising prices undercut President Biden and hurt consumers despite evidence of US economy is rebounding from the pandemic. His inability to handle the broken supply chain is inflationary.And planning on windmills, solar panels and EV charging ports that won't be in effect until 2030+ also contributes to higher energy prices in 2021+. You don't stop fossil fuel production until AFTER your alternative energy sources are fully functional and operational on a national scale. Rising inflation is coming. Of all the money ever pumped into the economy by the Federal Reserve, more than half of that amount was pushed in during the last 20 months. The Fed has doubled its balance sheet since February 2020. During 2009 through 2014, the Fed added more than $2 trillion to the system, after adding very little during the 2000s. However, during 2015 through 2017 the Fed was flat, and during 2018 and 2019 the Fed actually removed some funds from the economy. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. Horrible inflation across the board started in March, which is just around the time the supply chain started clogging up. The cost of energy,food, transportation, and other consumer goods has spiked. Free money has been handed out. Remember your house did not increase in value last year by 20%. Your dollar decreased in value by 20%. When money given has no backing (i.e. an hour worked, a product made) something, anything created, that dollar is worthless. The Fed has been pumping TRILLIONS of dollars into the economy since the 1999 stock market crash, and then they wonder why inflation is up. Remember that's EXACTLY when real estate started to take off into the stratosphere, and that hasn't stopped since. Food prices also have been going up for a good 15 years, and if you really want a shock take a look at the price of your prescription drugs. The total cost, not the cost YOU pay. Amazon (vis-a-vis Wall Street) is paying the ports to BLOCK incoming shipments to break all of their competition domestically. This is intentional. Seafarers of Catan 5 & 6 Player Expansion was $15 at wholesale Now it is $30, and only one supplier still had any available. Whilst it is available on Amazon for $26, below my wholesale cost and readily available to ship. No supply problems for Amazon? Customers will not buy the product; they will be forced to purchase from Amazon as all the small retail business in the country is wiped out along with their mid-level suppliers, which were just a precursor to Amazons' existence. The boats are being blocked from unloading so that all the corporate stores have products available while all the small independent retailers are going to get crushed. Everyone who didn't get crushed by being forced to close is going to face serious stress as all the products are re-priced to prevent competition with Amazon. Too many employers got rid of people they didn't want because they were making too much money or were trouble but had a union behind them or their state laws protected them and covid gave them the chance to lay them off knowing they won't call them back and those laid off were working in the same jobs for decades and only knew how to do one thing, and other employers don't want to spend money training at this time. In my area, I see employers trying to steal trained employees from other businesses just by offering more money and better benefits. So what is going to happen? People will remortgage their houses and start working two jobs, use up their savings and dip into any money they can get their hands on in the next five years just to survive. I budget weekly and track my key spending monthly like credit, grocery, dining out, and gas. Every average has gone up a few hundred bucks across the board. The supply chain got jacked up because of Just-In-Time delivery systems. Saving is the avenue by which most were able to raise themselves up, get on their financial feet. NOW IT IS THE SAVER THAT IS BEING PUNISHED And every force and factor that makes this so is by Federal Reserve INTENT. Zero return on savings....... .05% Fed Funds. Promoted inflation...... 6% . This is prearranged and intentional theft, taking from many to pump the assets of the few. AND WHO KNEW, who was confident and assured that the Fed would act in a fashion they have NEVER DONE BEFORE. They ignore inflation. In the history of the Fed, Fed funds would be raised to meet inflation. Manufactured inflation is a tool to hide other nefarious activities that The Power That Be are up to. That's what is going on here. It gives a convenient excuse for all kinds of things people think are "just natural". Although we have been assured for weeks now from liberal media sources and government economic "experts" that all the inflation is "transient" or "temporary". I guess the government experts weren't being all that truthful. Inflation is going to get much, much worse. This has been building up for decades. A lot of this inflation is attributable to Biden policies. Thirteen months after the pandemic started, and after a decade of consistent low inflation, Joe signed his $1.9T covid relief bill in March 2021. A month later, in April, inflation jumped up. Spending too much by the government makes things go up. Stopping the pipeline made fuel prices go up. I don't think the federal government needs to, nor should get involved in the stocking of store shelves for the holidays. They need to create a plan to balance the federal budget - a balanced budget will take care of inflationary pressure. PRINTING TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND HANDING THAT OUT TO MILLIONS OF PEOPLE MAKES OUR CURRENCY WORTHLESS. HAVING A DEBT OF 30 TRILLION DOLLARS WITH NOTHING TO BACK IT UP BUT "THE FULL FAITH AND CREDIT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" WITH JOE BIDEN AT THE HELM MAKES OUR CURRENCY LAUGHABLE! The Fed can do a Volker, raise rates, but it will have major implications, high unemployment, and some market crash. That is how the US system works, boom and bust. It's a tough spot as businesses have grown so used to the low interest rates. Do we curb inflation by raising them and then risk stagflation? The pandemic is still here, and damage from it has yet to be felt in many places such as consumer debt. Raise taxes , cut military, and other spending and push down the debt.The time for easy money should slow, it's time for some austerity.But can we cut the military when China is ramping theirs up? Raise taxes when they're already too high?. The Fed will do nothing.They’re going to destroy the dollar. If they increase interest rates significantly, it will crash the economy. We need to set a maximum permanent inflation rate for each year, say 2%. Stabilize our economy. And find a way to fund government obligations without taxes on our population. Inflation, no matter the number, is a bad thing. It erodes the value of your labor. Buy gold and silver.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN