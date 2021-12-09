Thursday, December 9, 2021

The Markets will Come Crashing Down in 2022 https://youtu.be/6pFQUoinFwQ

The Markets will Come Crashing Down in 2022 https://youtu.be/6pFQUoinFwQ

The Markets will Come Crashing Down because The Great Manipulation won't work Indefinitely This system has been tried many times. What is different this time is that most of the money is tied up in a casino where no one admits who the losers are. So we wait until there are 50% losers, and then the unavailing will commence. The casino owners never lose. You might wanna invest your money in an undervalued asset, which is anything but the stock market and real estate. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. From president to president, the fraud continues in the form of printing trillions of counterfeit dollars, but this fraud must come to an end. And usually, when the stock market hit the stratosphere signal the end is near. However, Trump believed he is the cause of the market going so high, and he will have to take also the credit for the crash even though he had nothing to do with it . He was the patsy that happens to be at the printing press visiting when the raid occurred. It would be wise to remember we are in uncharted waters, and this market could reverse on a dime. We should not discount the idea that those in charge might reach a tipping point where they crash the financial system to make a great deal of money. While this may seem outlandish, the possibility is real. This doesn't mean that every rich guy and gal would sign on to this plan, just enough to push things over the edge. When things have gone too far in one direction, history shows that a correction always takes place. There is an interconnections of Capital markets. Usually, when one segment of the market gets weak—say, local government budgets or consumer debt—that weakness can be propped up for a time from strength in other sectors. Like corporate financial strength or a debt-free federal government. The different areas can provide some “give” to prop up that weakness for a while. But what happens when many sectors experience significant weakening at the same time? Where will the help come from next? Mainly when the deep pockets like the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve Bank have shot all their ”silver bullets.” That is the predicament we are in today. without recourse and with mountains of debt in all sectors. This is a severe and scary time as the debt bubble implodes. Both Rob Kirby and Ellen Brown are now warning that the USA cannot have negative rates because of $500 trillion of interest rate derivatives! Global debt equals $250 trillion, with Global assets equals $360 trillion. Global derivatives equal $1500 trillion, and they get paid out first. These stupendous figures just glaze the eyes of even educated people, and they have no idea of the potential calamity at hand. The lunatics are in charge of the asylum. We are already a socialist state supported by deficit spending, money printing, and the world’s reserve currency, and there is no way out of it now. Until we have mortgaged America to the hilt and borrowed and spend every last penny, the game will not change ; but when it does ; cataclysmic suffering, US civil war and ultimately World war. The 100 million socialism has already killed will look like an average week in the future. Bottom line – the world’s population is outgrowing the productive capacity to support it, and perhaps in a very horrific way – socialism may actually bring about the cure. The 2009 crisis should have been allowed to play out rather than prolonging it while the big shots guarded themselves. Technically the collapse will still happen, but only the peons will suffer while the rich are safely in their bunkers and divested. All the nuances of fairness, equality, and freedom disappear when the rich are vulnerable. They bend the rules and place themselves above the law. Quantitative easing was, in essence, a ten year time out for the rich. Typically people have to play through the difficulty but not the oligarchs. We dodged that bullet when the Fed ended the fake liquidity crisis with the Repos. If the Fed did not step in, the S&P would be at least 20% down from the end of September, maybe 30%. The removal of liquidity for working capital loans would have caused many payrolls not to be paid, and many invoices to be set aside until they could be paid later. Instant layoffs and a recession by now - only 45 days later. The Globalists, Wall Street, and the ECB would have won by forcing the Fed into Quantitative Easing and Zero Interest Rates . which, by the way, does not and never has fixed any recession anywhere in the world - ever. Fortunately, they did a face plant. The Fed kicked their butts badly. Possibly on purpose, perhaps by accident as this is the first time they have applied economics correctly in my memory. Of course, they will try again, but not until next year. It will take a new plan and a new conspiracy to get the ball rolling. My personal guess is late Winter / Early Spring. The news media will be full of scare stories that tell a new fake narrative. I personally like Bloomberg for reading today's tale. The new plan will be exactly like the old plan in this one crucial respect. It will cause the removal of financial economy liquidity and real economy liquidity. The only way to crash the financial economy is to remove liquidity, forcing prices of assets to fall just to find buyers. If you remove working capital from the economy, you suffocate business almost immediately. Once business shrinks by having the bottom fall out, it takes a long time to rebuild. Stock values have been kept artificially high to make it look on paper as if future pensions are all well covered. But if stocks would today suddenly be valued only for their fair value (like they eventually will), it would become clear for everybody to see, there are no pensions for the next retiring generation. For long, all have been used for public spending, deep state, government, and pampering of boomers - who are the biggest voting group. You cannot print $4,500,000,000,000 to paper over a financial crisis and not expect a bigger one. My parents told me, "Money doesn't grow on trees" when I was growing up. Creating money out of thin air and saying it is wealth is the same thing. A lot of business leaders are not stupid and know the truth, as well. This global "slowdown" will lead to a global meltdown. The US market and its franchise markets around the world are so unstable that a slight decline could be catastrophic. Because of this, the markets are being propped up daily by massive monetary operations. Over $100 billion per night in short term repos . This money is being rolled over, not new money;PLUS over $60 billion in monthly Quantitative Easings ,this is newly printed money. Without this recent Fed market operation, the markets would have collapsed massively over the past 30 days. The dollar has crossed the Rubicon and is now in the hyperbolic stage ,hockey stick graph. I'm curious to see how they pull another rabbit out of their hat on this one. Maybe raid a few more countries and steal their oil and gold! They've amazed me so far. It looks like a lot of folks are going to find out they're not in the club after all when this balloon of a market propped up by the Fed finally starts to come down. As if cash is going to be the savior, like more, "not QE" is going to lessen the inflation. The banks are going to consume whatever's left, and they aren't going to make it easy for you to hide your wealth. Get ready for the final shakedown and stag/hyper-inflation if this runaway train keeps on. Just like Berkshire has surpassed Apple and Google as the world's most prominent corporate cash holder. In Q3, Berkshire reported a record cash pile of $128 billion. How is it that Berkshire or their like won't be bailed in while a grandma with 500 bucks to her name is. Won't it be like Cyprus where those with the most owed to them by the banking system get the most substantial haircut? Concerning the Pensions/401K/IRA, their collapse would bring about a powerful deflationary impulse. My guess is that the 'solution' would be some form of 'nationalization' that would be modeled along the lines of social security. Again haircuts would be progressive. Add to that inflation, and I'm guessing a +20 times reduction in the future purchasing power is what will happen. Those that saved wealth inside the system will have very little to show for it beyond their social security checks. I think the best way to preserve purchasing power and thus jump into the next monetary reality is to own/produce as much real stuff that you'll need to consume in the future and can store. After that, hold gold and silver to purchase things in the future, not comfortable or practical to store. Exchange real money for the new digital primarily domestic US dollar with interest rates back to positive margins over real inflation. We had a 20 times reduction in the purchasing power of debt, via the higher interest rates, and real price increases from about 1972 to 1982. Stock PEs came back into alignment with reality, as well. The world didn't end then either, but real wealth was revealed, and life went on. Many economy watchers concede the decade long "great manipulation" we have witnessed will not work indefinitely, and eventually markets will come crashing down around those in charge. With this in mind, it is easy to understand the allure of being one of those that will reap a fortune when it unravels. Years ago, President Eisenhower warned the American people about the Industrial Military Complex, but nobody warned us of an even more evil alliance that of the Financial-Political Complex. It would be wise to remember those at the top control the game and make the rules. In doing so, generous, they are not. There will undoubtedly be fireworks in 2020 with the election, and not to mention the HUGE pile of corporate debt which will be maturing in the next few years. Just because it hasn't hit doesn't mean the bullet isn't on its way. Only an idiot could look at the situation today and not see the end approaching. Greek debt is selling at a negative yield for heaven's sake. And there's only one way this can end. The only question is how long The Power That Be can drag it out before it breaks. In The Meantime, Get your Guns, Grub, and Gold. Bullets, Beans, Bandages, and Bullion.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN