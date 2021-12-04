Saturday, December 4, 2021

Pull your Money out of The Banks , As we are headed for a Global Financial Reset https://youtu.be/SKvoIa-LSE8

Pull your Money out of The Banks , As we are headed for a Global Financial Reset https://youtu.be/SKvoIa-LSE8

Pull your Money out of The Banks , As we are headed for a Global Financial Reset The New York Fed Adds another $115.14 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity to Markets . Additions include $80.14 billion in overnight repurchase agreement and $35 billion 14-day repo. The federal reserve is nothing but a loan shark for the deficit spending government. It’s the government’s fault for all this monetary mess, not the banksters. They’re just profiting from the control of money creation and all assets traded in the stock, bond, and commodity markets. Get out of the casino and get into silver hoarding or use your dollars to buy real hard assets like farmland , real estate and gold . It’s the only safe plan in preparation for the coming dollar collapse. Period. Expect a trigger event in the coming months for a global re-set . Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Trump tweets that the economy is excellent, but rail, trucking, autos, and credit burdens tell a very different story. Another Report says that the largest bank in the world, JP Morgan, has reconfigured its entire portfolio in order to take advantage of Federal Reserve liquidity injections (Repos); despite destabilizing the system by no longer participating in inter-bank lending that banks usually do among themselves without the Fed. And Deutsche Bank is rumored to be already declared bankrupt. The banks don’t trust each other or are out for themselves like JP Morgan , or are failing like Deutsche Bank. But yet American public is not purchasing American Silver Eagles like years ago but are continuing to trust the banks. The public is asleep! The Federal Reserve cannot borrow or create the amount of currency needed to continue its operations fast enough. What is going on? What are they afraid of? It appears that JP Morgan had the narcotic proceeds confiscated, and to cover their cash losses, they raided the REPO holdings and drained the pool. The actions of one bank have forced/excused the Federal Reserve's attempts to bail. Watch closely as the Federal Reserve Balance Sheet balloons to at least $8 Trillion, while the Gross National Debt climbs above $33-35 Trillion over the next 12-18 months. THE INCREASE IN DEBT IS MONEY THE BANKERS OWE TO AMERICAN CITIZENS. The bankers are all criminals. They get away with stealing wealth from the people. Those in charge of protecting the people are just as guilty. The only winners are those who convert FED debt notes into real money, silver, and gold. In the past two days, JP Morgan has lopped one dollar off the spot price of silver. Two massive episodes of naked shorting. I see it this way; it’s like a bookie who only takes eight bets on the team that they know is going to lose and two on the winning team, on a game that they see the outcome of. They get to keep 60% of the take every time. The same way the algorithm is programmed to reap the profits from futures and options trading. Price fixing. All in the guise to keep the dollar worth something in world markets. Every country playing the dollar game gets robbed blind. When will they learn? Investors have nothing until they cash out and convert their FED debt notes, to pay in full tangible assets. Ponzi scheme statements are not an asset, just a wishful promise that eventually becomes worthless. Keep on stacking that “physical in your possession,” SILVER, like the crooks at JP Morgan, are doing. Meanwhile Pig-ebola has decimated China’s supply of protein. ZeroHedge has now reported the contagion is currently impacting Russian swineherd. Grains production in the US is sub-par, but prices are being suppressed in the futures market. Just like they do to silver in order to misdirect the public consciousness. This is the 3rd Seal of Revelation that Bo Polny said early this year had been opened. This means famine and worse inflation for things people need. Recent videos by Bo Polny warn people to quit trying to pick up dimes in front of the steam-roller. An Emp is to bring down the current economic system, the globalists must create chaos whereby the assets of 6 billion people can be stolen. More easily done with little resistance if the 6 billion are simply killed off. So the protein that keeps them alive must be removed, but the blame can’t be placed on the globalists; better than a virus in China and Russia kill the pigs, and lousy weather in the US destroys the corn crop . The goal of the globalists is to engineer desperation. Create a catastrophe and then force the masses to beg for help, that the banksters at IMF will offer with their SDRs. And what will be collateralized to secure that aid? So a trigger event is coming for a re-set, but the banksters want to ensure that they are not blamed or seen as the cause. Overt money printing is not the only method at the disposal of globalists to destroy the greenback. Famine can play an equal part in causing the loss of the dollars world reserve status and its devaluation. Better than our wealth is stolen in the midst of chaos. The goal of the Fed and the globalists is to “dismantle the dollar and the US economic system at the same time” to make way for something “new” SDR” . It seems that all roads lead to world-wide societal collapse and an associated mass die-off: #1. may be for assorted historical reasons “the system” is exhausted, and most of society’s institutions are corrupt and ineffectual, and collapse is now inevitable. #2. maybe there is just one globalist criminal gang, and President Trump is their tool for provoking or focusing civil war among and between clueless political groups. #3. then again, maybe there are competing criminal gangs and it’s a fight to the death among/between the different factions or coalitions of factions (and President Trump is just a figurehead of one of the gangs/factions). or #4. maybe there is a faction of “white hats” led by President Trump who are waging fourth-generation warfare to the death against one or more “black hat” gangs/factions. or #5. may be the gangs/factions are waiting for a catastrophic natural disaster to hide behind (or assist). or #6. maybe everything is just fine. NOT. The money system is/was a policy vehicle to centralize World Power leading to World Government. The onset of Electronic currency is imminent. Meantime the counterfeiting continues to line the pockets of the brethren Banks, which through the use of fractional banking ;using free money to ensure Hard Assets (Real Estate, Resources, Preciouse Metals) are acquired via collateralization. They have bankrupted the World and will bring forth a new system (already devised and ready to be implemented) to replace the old one. Simultaneously they own all the Resources of the Globe. Powerful position to be in. When sitting at the table, to slice and dice the spoils. Connecting the dots of Finance, Centralization, and World Hegemony are the keys to unlocking this agenda. Both Wall Street bankers and the government, including the Federal Reserve, hold great sway over the economy. This is true with bankers and central banks across the world. When forced to ask which is the worse of these two evils the answer is very troubling. Government wins hand down. We elect politicians to lead, protect and guide us, we do not elect or appoint bankers. Years ago President Eisenhower warned the American people about the Industrial Military complex, but nobody warned us an even more evil alliance that of the "Financial-Political Complex." The Fed does NOT work for the American people. Its goal is to enrich those who own and control it. Period. In 1932 the M2 money supply was about $50 billion; today it is about $14,539 billion. That number is the consolidated bank deposit debts from the liability sections of all US banks' Balance Sheets. One question one might ask is how did the banks get so deeply in debt to their customers (rubes). The answer is that they created the deposit debts out of thin air, and loaned them out, to individuals, businesses, and governments. That is one hell of a racket, to have the government granted privilege of creating money out of thin air, loaning it out, and collecting interest on the loans. Any reasonable conclusion is that we have become indentured servants to the banks, even if we do not ourselves borrow, because the interest cost must be paid by someone, and it becomes part of the price of goods and services provided by those who do borrow. And since governments in the US borrow heavily, taxes must be high enough for governments to pay the interest on their loans also. The banking system doesn't ever need to pay these deposit liabilities. Just think about this a second. The money supply is made up of bank liabilities, and these liabilities can only be paid by bank liabilities. If you want to be paid what the bank owes you (your savings account balance or checking account balance) you can only be paid with bank debt. If you cash a check at your local bank for Federal Reserve Notes, you are just swapping one form of bank debt for another. You can't go to a bank and redeem Federal Reserve Notes or your checking account balance for gold or silver coins. This means that all the money supply is the functional equivalent of Bills of Credit. Federal Reserve Notes are the functional equivalent of Bills of Credit. Your checking account balance is and your check book are the functional equivalent of Bills of Credit, where instead of the banking printing up the Notes, they give you a check book to do the printing for them. Bills of Credit are Notes issued by government intended to circulate as money. Since the Federal Government created the Federal Reserve Bank to issue Bills of Credit and States franchise banking corporations to issue Bills of Credit, the banks simply are under authorization of the federal and State government doing what the federal government is not authorized to do and which the States are Constitutionally specifically prohibited from doing. Don't they know that acts of an agent are legally acts of the principal. I fully expect that when Civil War II breaks out, high on the list of revenge killings will be politicians, judges, bureaucrats, and bankers. Before that time don't expect the Constitution to be followed by ending this scam. Everyone participating is far to deeply involved to let this scam be exposed for what it is, and it is far too profitable to be ended. Masters rarely free their slaves voluntarily. Now to make yourself WORTHY of surviving ; you must stand for principles and values that are bigger than you are, like our Constitution and real money. Although we prepare to survive by storing food, water, gold, etc. it does not necessarily guarantee we will prevail. Survival in itself is meaningless if we don’t at the same time eliminate the enemy creating the chaos . For a person could just as quickly “sell out to the globalists and help them” in order to stay alive (like Soros did) and that person would probably have “better odds of survival” than someone farming their own homestead and scrounging a living off your preps “if survival alone was your only goal” . The enemy ,the banksters must be taken out, so close your brokerage accounts, get out of their system, and buy gold! Everyone needs to pull all of their money (if they have any) out of the banks! They need our money in the system to continue their program to own everything. We leave money in the banks, they pay us no interest, buy stocks, and make money with our money. Wake up, folks! The reason for all of the money printing is because the banking system did not have enough money to buy all the debt being issued to fund ours out of control (with no limit) budget. The fed simply prints enough, gives it the banks, they buy the debt with those printed dollars. And, as Mr. Griffin says, most people do not understand this as the media and the President do not tell us what is really going on. Besides getting your money out of the banking system, get out of any accounts that have a tax liability to the government (i.e., IRA’s and 401K’s). They are likely all inequities now; when the time is right for the government, they could convert those to bonds paying little or no interest. The government is broke, and they want/need the money from these accounts! And there is a lot of money tied up in these accounts. Getting out of IRA’s and 401K’s, although difficult, is probably the only way to prevent the government from converting your assets in these accounts into Government Bonds that pay little to no interest!! Before, we are all forced to buy 1000 year T-bonds yielding negative interest (that destroys our wealth). Let’s buy 1000 year gold coins yielding zero interest that preserves our wealth! And End the Federal Reserve - it financed the destruction of Earth and humanity.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN