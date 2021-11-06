Get Ready For Hoarding At Local Stores: Stock Up While You Can! https://youtu.be/HSp85laMf1c

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Local stores are beginning to show signs of hoarding. Stock up while you can. Things are about to take a turn for the worse...coffee, bacon, many canned goods showing empty shelves. Hoarding is another word for normal people realizing they need to keep more physical stuff to be prepared. Not to mention, they see that once grocery prices have gone up, they never go back down. Humanity has changed to "Just in time eating." Uber Eats. Filling a pantry is now called "hoarding." Which is when people don't have a $500.00 emergency fund. It is also a precursory word used to gain favor for government confiscation under the guise of fairness. Social programming. "People buying or having more than they need is bad." Throughout all of human history, man has saved food and resources to see them through rough times. Only now, with modern technology, is it deemed a bad thing. A lot of old home economics books and articles talked about the economies of keeping a deep pantry. Food never gets cheaper, only more expensive. So when you keep a long supply, every time you go in the pantry, you are eating cheaper food than you can get right now. A one year supply of food has always been a good idea. People spend thousands of dollars a year on the car, life, house/rental, and health insurance and turn around and laugh at someone who spends money on food supply a year. It's just being smart and understanding the system and over-reliance on it by most combined with unsustainable metrics. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. Rationing and hoarding, this is how far the US has fallen? Thanks to abandoning of the gold standard. Of course, it is necessary when facing true scarcity, but it is a scarcity created by the four F's. Fiat Currency Fractional Reserve Banking Financialization and Fascism. Reducing your standard of living is what each of these movements is really about: Global warming. Climate change. Population control. Enviromentalism The War Against Covid. The Great Reset. The Green New Deal. The 4th Industrial Revolution. Central Planning. Equity and Inclusion. Build Back Better. Critical Race Theory. Every single bloody war. And on, and on, and on. A just-in-time economy works only when you start with a lot of slack in your economy. Three decades of eliminating slack, and here we are. One can only cut so much fat off the meat before you are also cutting away the meat. One day everyone will be a prepper or wish they were. There aren't enough fish in our lakes, squirrels, and birds in the park to last the first few weeks of a disaster situation. We don't have real soil, so if you plan to grow anything, be prepared to amend heavily with compost and fertilizers. Feast or famine. You decide what's best for you and yours. One can stock up without "hoarding." The hoarders will be the ones who will have extra goods to help their families and their neighbors. Hoarding is a rational behavioral reaction to shortages - don’t let the government media fool you. Human beings, especially Europeans, survived as a species because they stored their harvest to survive during winters and lean times. All of the negativity associated with hoarding is just the government trying to shift blame from their failed policies. "Hoarding" is not the problem. Labor shortages and the vaccine mandates are the problems... You have to wonder how many people are concerned about supply chain/availability issues and how many are just trying to front-run inflation. Inflation is the most important cause. It’s always smarter to buy goods now when they’re going to be more expensive next month. And if the inflation is very high ... perishable goods, if they last 1-2 years, are actually an investment. You can always consume later if you need. It becomes 'hoarding" in the eyes of those that lacked foresight and didn't prepare. But part of that preparation is: (1) having a secure place to HIDE the supplies and (2) the means to PROTECT it. I'd say in the event of SHTF. It'll be more government troops that preppers will have to be wary of than desperate mobs. There is precedence in all sorts of ways. During the Depression, an Ohio farmer with considerable land holdings but a maturing family looked for other ways that his sons could make a living, as factory jobs had disappeared, and he was eking out an existence even though his land holdings were considerable. He decided to go into the scrap business with his sons, as at least he had plenty of land. Over time, he acquired quite the stock and was making good money at it. By 1941, he had several thousand TONS of aluminum scrap, acquired over the years as he could get it at good prices. Then Pearl Harbor happened, and then War Production Board wanted his scrap but was unwilling to pay market prices. They appealed to his "patriotism," and as several of his boys were already in the military (he was too old by then, but he had gone "over there" as a doughboy in WWI), he figured he'd done his part. After several months of fruitless negotiations, he found himself denounced by radio commentator Drew Pearson as a "hoarder," and how DARE he hold out for a price for his aluminum when Uncle Sam needed it for planes? Quickly, a court order was issued by a Federal Judge to seize his aluminum scrap on the basis that he'd "hoarded" it, even though the scrap dealer had been acquiring his stock for nearly ten years. The seizure was effected, and it took years for the scrap dealer and thousands in legal fees to obtain just compensation, but for years, he and his wife and family were socially ostracized for their "lack of patriotism." I can see where "preppers" will be denounced as "hoarders" in likewise manner. So, either the Supply Chain fiasco was a fortunate accident, or somebody used real economists to figure out how to remove the main brick that's holding up the roof of all that's going wrong today. To the bad, it's not costless, but this is a real Civil War. If store shelves stayed empty (truly empty)for about ten days, you would see some real carnage, especially in cities. Major cities would go to hell in far less than ten days... hunger is an incredibly compelling drive... Hungry mobs can be steered towards the cause of their hunger - Those who own farmlands are the lucky ones now. Anyone who resorts to Sam's Club or Walmart Baby Formula from China as their baby's sole source of sustenance has a lot more serious issues to worry about, beyond supply availability. Melamine contamination is and has been rampant in many China-based food products for decades now, and regular testing is limited at best. It's only prudent to have enough supplies for a few months. Any number of disasters or disruptions can occur at any moment. Don't eat/use your supplies down when the current problem is over. Use up the old supply and replace it with a new item, rotating through your supplies, so you are ready for the next problem. Americans just need to start growing some of their food and preparing the rest themselves. It really doesn't take that long or that much work. My garden has never rationed me. Sure, some years, it's a little leaner. But, it produces plenty. Same with my Apple, Pear, and Cherry trees. I did see some shortages of meat over the last two years. That was pretty scary. No chicken, no steak, very limited pork. That is really a problem if you live in a part of the country where animals are not raised at all (and there is little to no legal hunting). The stuff I have mostly seen shortages of is Fake Food (the hyper-processed stuff and frozen meals). The store may be out of frozen pizza, garlic bread, or even regular bread. But, there is flour, eggs, oil, and cheese for sale. You can make your own bread or pizza. They may be out of canned soup or chili, but there is mincemeat, chicken, beans, spices, and chicken stock. You can make your own soup or chili. If you have jars and a caner, you can make a dozen or more jars of soup in one batch. Making it yourself gives you a meal that tastes so much better and is so much healthier. Anyway, I think it would be good if Americans stopped buying brand-name prepared food and started making more from scratch. Return to home gardening where you can. There were many benefits to those "Victory Gardens" aside from war-time virtue-signaling. Exercise, being kept busy, eating fresh produce, and less civilian demand for fuel and transport. Today, we call it "Farm to Fork," and how better than if the 'farm" is outside your back porch!

