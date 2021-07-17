This Is Why Inflation is Getting Worse In Europe https://youtu.be/QxcstQq8sMQ

The ECB's New Inflation Plan Is Like the Old Plan. But Worse Old, absurd, and unfit for purpose; how else to describe the “new” monetary framework for euro monetary policy presented by ECB Chief Lagarde amidst much fanfare on Thursday, July 8? Why old? The “new” framework is remarkably similar to that unveiled in May 2003. Why absurd? The main rationale put forward for the framework is to work around a problem of the “zero bound”. That problem, however, is of the ECB’s own making.
