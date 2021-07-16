Are You Ready For The 7 Year Apocalypse? https://youtu.be/nzR6FnsBUEU

The secret project that I have been working on for so many months is finally done. You may have noticed that I have not been posting quite as many articles as usual in recent weeks, and that is because I was finishing work on my new book. It is entitled “7 Year Apocalypse”, and just like some of my other books it is likely to generate a tremendous amount of controversy in the Christian community. A lot of people are going to be greatly shaken by what they read in this book, and many will never look at the Book of Revelation the same way again after they are through with it.
