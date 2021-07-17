The Shocking Truth About The Trillion Dollar Budget https://youtu.be/XuRHjWpzJrg

Our shocking trillion-dollar deficit is a sign of "spending has gone wild." The American people have underestimated the ability of politicians to slip things through when we are not looking. While many voters had their attention focused on the impeachment circus Washington has again unleashed the purse strings. Last time the diversion was a disagreement on funding the wall that distracted us, this time it is impeachment, the trade war and the Fed dealing with a liquidity crisis. The important point is that Washington has again diverted our eyes away from the over the top spending taking place.
