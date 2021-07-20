👉Inflation & Zero Interest Rates indicate that the Economy is on its way towards The Cliff. https://youtu.be/5phuO2ukDHU

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Fed's war on America continues. Rates at zero, letting inflation run hot, destroying the savings of the middle class. Inflation is absolutely out of control. The pressure building on rates is going to blow the Fed’s lid off the pressure cooker eventually. Housing, the number one expense, is up about 50% in the last year or so based on pending offers I’m seeing now. It takes time for the data to flow through the system. Once it does, even the fed will have to address it with higher rates. The Fed is spending $336 million every 60 minutes buying bonds, while the US federal government is spending $875 million every hour this year", a staggering amount made possible only by the recent merger between the Fed and Treasury which ushered in not only helicopter money but its socialist offshoot, MMT. It's also what so many monetarists argue is behind the recent surge in inflation, because Milton Friedman said best, inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon. Inflation is starting to weigh on consumer confidence and spending. And it is not just current conditions that are deteriorating, it’s expectations about the future as well. Costs of living are getting incredibly up, while standards of living can't stop going down. THIS IS WHY THE FED is CHARGED with stable prices, because INFLATION IS BAD! But the Fed chairman and governors can say they are promoting inflation,and no one seemed to find the harm, the danger in the Federal Reserve taking such a position, so opposite to their mandates. Inflation HURTS us, but not central bankers, real estate investors, or stocks ,for a while. America used to be a country where a lazy individual could still work a bit every now and then, and make a bit of money and enjoy life (in the 60's) to a country where two up to 3 jobs are needed not to fall into poverty, where people feel under constant pressure and stress to deliver and keep their jobs, where everything costs a fortune, etc... Going out, having a drink, fill your car with gas, buying some vegetables at your local grocery store, going to the movies, holidays, etc.. everything now costs a fortune . All that is because Americans have let a class of incompetent politicians flourish and let an ultra corrupt banking system suck off their blood. Well done Fed . if you want to know what the future holds, all you have to do is study the past. In general, absolutely nothing is changing. There is no Great Reset. No New World Order. No New Normal. What has been happening for decades or centuries will continue to happen: a long slow decline away from Nature and towards dehumanization. A dumbing down of the middle classes so that they can be more easily harvested. A short-circuiting of all positive instincts, and their replacement with controlled responses. The trading of education for propaganda. Before long, the people will know nothing but useless trivia. Jeopardy will jettison all science and history, and all categories will be “pop” categories. The news will contain absolutely no news. Literature will contain no literature, poetry will contain no poetry, and art will contain no art. No, wait, we are already there. How could there be a “Reset” when we are already there? What we are seeing isn't a Reset, it is a Replay. But you can stop the replay by just not playing. Just say no. Unplug the machine. That is the thing about a machine: it requires your cooperation and cannot run on its own. A machine requires human input, so don't give it any of yours. You will say the Big Machine can't be shut down by you alone: it would require a majority to wake up and act. Yes, that is true. As a whole, the machine probably won't be shut down in your lifetime. But you can always unplug yourself from it. People have been unplugging for centuries. Thoreau unplugged himself, and told you how to do it. Just don't participate. Right action does not require a majority. You don't have to wait until everyone else is doing the right thing to do it. You can start doing it today. The eggheads at the Fed need to do a little research on Weimar Germany. Inflation started slow in 1921, just temporary they said. Then by 1923 they had full blown hyperinflation. No one saw it coming. Weimar Germany had to massively cut pensions and government spending to. And they brought out a whole new currency called the Rentenmark backed by government owned land to try and install confidence. But by then people got absolutely wiped out. The largest transfer of wealth of all time has been the steady erosion of our wealth via inflation. Since 1917 they have eroded 98% of the value of the dollar. This is a hidden tax and very insidious, as they can accomplish the theft without raising taxes. All into real estate and precious metals! They can print money, stock shares, bonds but know what they cannot print is , gold, silver, and REAL ESTATE! These are good hedges against inflation and terrible monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is a cartel — a monopoly that has eliminated competition and colluded with government to create a system of complete fraud and total control. The warfare/welfare state, Marxism, and the overall degradation of society is brought about by Federal Reserve System. End the Fed, end the inflation tax, end Marxism. The fact that negative rates have become the new normal in big parts of the world but haven’t caused the expected behavior change should scare the hell out of everyone;said economist John Rubino the author of The Coming Collapse of the Dollar in an article recently. In Denmark, where households carry the highest debt to income ratio in the OECD, even mortgage rates have gone negative! It's hard for the Fed to justify reasonable interest rates when the other major central banks of the world are going into negative territory. Now there's talk of the Treasury issuing 50 and a 100 year bonds, to "take advantage" of the low interest rates, never mind the debt burden. We all know, thanks to that great economist , that "debt doesn't matter." Modern Monetary Theory is now in vogue. The very long bonds are also supposed to provide fiscal stimulus, which we apparently don't have enough of, even with federal spending at record high levels. The next step after negative interest rates will be a currency with an expiration date. That way, savers will not be able to put their money into safe deposit boxes. The currency will be recycled, with less and less value per monetary unit. Central banks will be easily able to meet any inflation goals. There seem to be two schools of thought about negative interest rates. Those that think they could go much lower into negative territory and those that believe once the Fed reaches zero that the game is up. I think we will first see both investor and retail depositor flights in Europe. Stagflation could be sparked as businesses stockpile and consumers start to hoard non-perishables rather than suffer negative rates. We have seen a growing amount of central bank and government intervention in markets over the years, bolstering the argument that true price discovery has been distorted. Today these forces, including stock buybacks and what has become known as the "Plunge Protection Team," appear to jump in at any sign of a pullback. This destroys true price discovery and the proper pricing of assets which are the bedrock of free markets. In simple terms, the whole world is on a path that avoids real reform and bails out the very people that caused many of our problems. The good or bad news depending on how you look at it is this "great manipulation" will not work indefinitely, eventually, it will come crashing down around those in charge. We need to read the IMF paper , and this is what they are proposing : 1). To abolish all cash. 2) .To have zero rate for small depositors and negative for large. 3). A regular draw to abolish notes with a particular prefix number. 4). Discount cash notes as retail banks withdraw or deposit at the central bank window. Yes, insanity is taking over. There is nothing difficult about this. If money is so plentiful that paying people to take it is necessary and they don't take it, then there are no investments available which will not lose money. That is the return on investment is negative. One should not invest at all. Just hold the loan to term ,and give the principal back to the lender pocketing the negative interest. Any investment will just lower the actual return on outright borrowing and possibly create an outright loss. The implication is that wherever one sees negative rates, the local economy is contracting. Make negative rates general and see no boom implies that the economy is contracting, period. Investment returns at the margin are, themselves, negative. Negative rates are an indicator of economic failure and the greater the negative interest that appears to be required the faster the failure. The economies of the West are increasingly on a declining growth path to oblivion. Cheap money is simply euthanasia. The likely effect of chronic negative rates is to reduce the pool of positive investment projects. In this case most all investment projects lose money so investment will fall reducing GDP. The other consequence of negative rates will be the bankrupting of companies that have piled on debt to boost the stock prices. The liability side of the balance sheet becomes ever larger as the current cost to retire debt soars with increasingly negative rates.Bond prices rise as rates fall. And the overall deflationary effect on the economy will squeeze profitability as savings capital no longer earns any interest and is eroded, by in effect a yearly confiscation. Negative interest rates are making money not just cheap, not just free, but actually profitable to borrow.​​​​​​This is not something that does not make sense from a mathematical perspective. They are paying you to agree to pay them back money they printed out of thin air with your actual labor. Their original math for these kinds of things was a lie, and now it is in the process of being exposed. The problem is very simple . Only banks get those rates. Actual people always pay positive. Big difference . Since it is against the law for the FED to give money directly to failing banks, they circumvent by lending them money with negative rates which they deposit back to the FED pocketing the interest delta . Negative interest rates is simply another indicator that the global economy will never heal and is on its way towards the cliff. Inflation is the real killer. Buy gold and silver. Stock up on ammo and weapons. Buy food in advance. Cigarettes for bartering and some booze. All these items will be worth way more later. 