THEIR PLAN IS HELL ON EARTH

We all know about the insidious, evil plan of UN Agenda 21, which has
since renamed Agenda 2030. But according to Deborah Tavares from
StopTheCrime.net, Agenda 2030 is just the tip of the iceberg. For those
of us who survive the depopulation agenda to reduce the US population to
70 million by 2025, the elite plan to build hell on earth for those who
remain. This is part one of my MUST HEAR two-part interview with
Deborah.
