👉All You Need to Know About Fiat Money Economics https://youtu.be/0FMx6pplg-E

With fiat new money can be created at no cost to the creators. Therefore control can be attained at no cost to the controllers. There isn't a group of men in history virtuous enough to resist using that power for any great length of time. Eventually smart people figure out that all that really matters is pleasing them. So businesses attack their own customers in order to please them. People who want their own television shows or movies insult their audience in order to please them. Educational institutions turn children against their parents with propaganda because they know who really pays the bills is them. Now they may develop their own subculture which justifies these depravities.
